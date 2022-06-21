Fed's Barkin says central bank needs to lift rates quickly without 'breaking' anything

In order to bring inflation down to the Federal Reserve's 2% average inflation target, it must raise interest rates fast without "breaking" anything, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Tuesday in a webinar series hosted by the National Association for Business Economics.

Barkin said he had supported the central bank's move at the last FOMC meeting to lift the benchmark interest rate target range by 75 basis points, especially after May's hotter-than-expected headline inflation print, as well as University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment turning sharply lower in June as inflation expectations keep climbing.

Overall, "today the data still looks relatively healthy," but "tomorrow is uncertain," Barkin said, adding that it's hard to forecast the future amid "uncertainty with Ukraine situation and other global issues."

His remarks come shortly after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the Fed's rate hikes will take a couple of years to bring inflation down to 2%.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has boosted the risk of a recession in the next year to 30% from 15% previously, as the Fed embarks on its aggressive tightening cycle to tame inflationary pressures.

The Richmond Fed president is also expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by audience Q&A.

Previously, (May 10) Barkin said central bank's hiking path won't "necessarily cause a recession."