Deutsche Bank analyst upgrades Pearson rating to Buy from Hold

Jun. 21, 2022 11:41 AM ETPSOBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Meeting with book publisher

  • Deutsche Bank Analyst Silvia Cuneo upgraded the rating on Pearson (PSO) to Buy from Hold, having said the educational publisher is now back on the path to sustainable growth.
  • The price target was raised to 900 pence from 625 pence.
  • PSO shares, currently trading at $9.72, were up by ~4%.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system changed the recommendation on Pearson to Strong Buy from Hold today.
  • Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha author, Retirement Pot, gave the shares a Sell rating recently.
  • In the absence of a better management plan to unlock shareholder value and declining earnings, I now rate the shares as a "sell", the author said.
