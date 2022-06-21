Deutsche Bank analyst upgrades Pearson rating to Buy from Hold
Jun. 21, 2022 11:41 AM ETPSOBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank Analyst Silvia Cuneo upgraded the rating on Pearson (PSO) to Buy from Hold, having said the educational publisher is now back on the path to sustainable growth.
- The price target was raised to 900 pence from 625 pence.
- PSO shares, currently trading at $9.72, were up by ~4%.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system changed the recommendation on Pearson to Strong Buy from Hold today.
- Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha author, Retirement Pot, gave the shares a Sell rating recently.
- In the absence of a better management plan to unlock shareholder value and declining earnings, I now rate the shares as a "sell", the author said.