Goldman reinstates coverage of DoorDash with neutral call
Jun. 21, 2022 11:42 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The Goldman Sachs Group has reinstated coverage of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) with a neutral rating and 12-month price target of $67.
- The forecast takes into account DoorDash's acquisition of Wolt, relative industry market positioning, strong management team and long-tailed local and global commerce opportunity.
- However, Goldman also noted an increasingly volatile macroeconomic backdrop and the company's long-term focus on investments as headwinds to profitability across the group.
- Goldman suggests two themes will likely dominate DoorDash's stock performance: the rate of revenue growth deceleration post-pandemic and the buildup of its product/service range and local commerce platform in the long term.
- The SA authors' hold rating is in line with Goldman's, but contradicts the SA quant rating of a sell. Learn why DoorDash is at risk of performing badly.
- DoorDash is down -55.86% YTD and -62.99% over the past 12 months.