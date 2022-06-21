SPAC Freedom Acquisition I, Human Longevity eye $1B merger deal

SPAC Freedom Acquisition I (FACT) and human genomics firm Human Longevity have signed a non-binding letter of intent to combine through a deal that would value the combined company at around $1B.

Under the deal, the combined company would receive $345M, assuming no redemptions by Freedom shareholders. The deal would be expected to close in Q1 2023.

Founded by human genomics pioneer Craig Venter, Human Longevity has created an AI-enabled health intelligence platform that aims to extend longevity and lower healthcare costs by detecting diseases in their earlier stages.

