Paramount+ (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) is launching in the UK and Ireland and kicked off the move with a big London event tapping its key talent.

The subscription video service debuts on Wednesday in the two countries.

It rolled out previews of what subscribers could see on the service, introduced by stars including Kevin Costner, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Bill Nighy, David Oyelowo, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Shannon, Sylvester Stallone and more.

The service also advanced its content investment plans with a slate of original international series to be produced by its VIS studio, with content originating from such locales as France, Germany, Italy and Mexico.

In the UK, users will be able to sign up to Paramount+ for £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year; in Ireland, the cost will be €7.99 per month or €79.90 per year. Each subscription will offer a free seven-day trial.

It's also launching on Sky (CMCSA) platforms as part of a pay-TV carriage deal. Sky Cinema subscribers will get Paramount+ at no extra cost.

Paramount+ (PARA) (PARAA) most recently made its debut in South Korea, on June 16. It's moving to Italy in September, and to Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France in December, part of a plan to launch in 45 markets by year-end.

Paramount stock is higher today - (PARA) +0.7%; (PARAA) +0.6% - in hopes of a rebound after last week it was the worst large-cap performer among Communication Services stocks.