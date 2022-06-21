Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is planning to launch FLEX Micro options contracts on Monday, June 27, which will allow investors greater precision to hedge a portfolio based on notional value, the company said in s statement on Tuesday.

The contracts will have a multiplier of 1 rather than the standard 100 and will enable users to specify key contract terms, including exercise prices, exercise style, and expiration date.

The new Micro options will be available to trade on the S&P 500 (standard and mini), Russell 2000, Dow Jones Industrial Average, MSCI Emerging Markets, and MSCI EAFE Indices, providing investors a way to gain broad exposure to five major stock indices and to execute hedging, asset allocation, and income generation strategies. The new contract will be listed only on Cboe (CBOE) Options Exchange.

"Our new FLEX Micros offer all the benefits of standard FLEX options, with the added advantage of providing a nimbler tool to complement our larger contracts to allow for even greater precision for hedging a portfolio with smaller notional values," said Arianne Adams, senior vice president and head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe Global Markets (CBOE).

Earlier this month, Cboe (CBOE) options daily trading volume climbed 5% in May