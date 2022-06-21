Ashford Hospitality stock jumps as hotel EBITDA ticks higher in May

Jun. 21, 2022 12:00 PM ETAshford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Hotel guests wearing protective face mask and keeping social distance during COVID-19

valentinrussanov/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT) shares are perking up around 10% in Tuesday afternoon trading, as comparable hotel EBITDA came in slightly higher than the prior month.
  • Comparable hotel EBITDA, which assumes the 100 properties owned by Ashford (AHT), mounted to $36.9M in May vs. $36.4M in April and $14.4M in May 2021.
  • Still, revenue per room of approximately $132 in May edged down from $134 in April.
  • Its preliminary portfolio occupancy for May was 72% with an average daily rate of ~$185, compared with 74% occupancy in April with an ADR of ~$182.
  • "With high exposure to both transient leisure and business customers, our high-quality, geographically diverse portfolio is benefiting from increased demand and notable rate increases in many key markets," said Ashford CEO and President Rob Hays.
  • Take a look at Ashford Hospitality's preliminary Q1 earnings.
