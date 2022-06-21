Credit Suisse raised its recommendation on Centene (NYSE:CNC) to Outperform from Neutral on Tuesday, noting the ability of the managed care player to recapture some upside potential from Medicaid redeterminations.

Just last week, Medicaid-leveraged health insurer raised its 2022 earnings guidance and the size of its share buyback program.

During the pandemic, the continuous Medicaid enrollment requirement expanded the number of beneficiaries to a record 85M, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. However, the eligibility redeterminations and disenrollments are expected to resume as states plan for the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice and the team point out that in recent weeks, Centene (CNC) has priced in the possible headwinds related to redeterminations and expiration of enhanced public exchange subsidies.

According to the firm, Centene’s (CNC) low $6 EPS guidance for 2023 reflects the impact of redeterminations, the company’s value creation program, and changes to the enhanced exchange subsidies.

However, “CNC is not factoring in a significant recapture of redetermined Medicaid members,” the analysts wrote, highlighting further tailwinds such as positive earnings impact from rising rates and potential for a rise in Medicaid memberships in an economic slowdown.

A.J. Rice and the analysts raise their 12-month price target on Centene (CNC) to $88 from $86.

Wall Street has remained bullish on Centene’s stock (CNC) with an average rating of Buy from analysts, in line with Seeking Alpha author ratings. However, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rated CNC as a Hold.