SEC charges Egan-Jones and CEO with conflict of interest breaches
Jun. 21, 2022
- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday has charged credit ratings firm Egan-Jones as well as its CEO, Sean Egan, with violating conflict of interest provisions, according to a release.
- The Pennsylvania-based company, without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, will settle the charges with a penalty of $1.7M and over $146K in disgorgement and interest, the securities agency said.
- The SEC's findings concluded that Egan "was influenced by sales and marketing considerations while participating in determining a credit rating for that client, which created a prohibited conflict of interest."
- Also, Egan-Jones didn't "establish, maintain, and enforce policies and procedures reasonably designed to manage such conflicts of interest," the SEC said.
