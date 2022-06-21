SEC charges Egan-Jones and CEO with conflict of interest breaches

  • The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday has charged credit ratings firm Egan-Jones as well as its CEO, Sean Egan, with violating conflict of interest provisions, according to a release.
  • The Pennsylvania-based company, without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, will settle the charges with a penalty of $1.7M and over $146K in disgorgement and interest, the securities agency said.
  • The SEC's findings concluded that Egan "was influenced by sales and marketing considerations while participating in determining a credit rating for that client, which created a prohibited conflict of interest."
  • Also, Egan-Jones didn't "establish, maintain, and enforce policies and procedures reasonably designed to manage such conflicts of interest," the SEC said.
  • In mid-February, 2021, the SEC charged credit ratings agency Morningstar (MORN) with CMBS ratings violations.
