National CineMedia falls as price target lowered to $1.50 at B. Riley
Jun. 21, 2022 12:26 PM ETNCMIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- B. Riley analyst Eric Wold lowered the firm's price target on National CineMedia (NCMI) to $1.50 from $4 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
- The analyst downgraded media and entertainment names to reflect the "rapidly changing" economic and consumer spending environments.
- Also, believes the company-specific issues could be exacerbated by the deteriorating consumer outlook.
- National CineMedia's SA Quant Rating stands with Hold, but is in contrast to Wall St. Analysts Rating of Strong Buy (3 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, National CineMedia shares were down around 65%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 78%.
- Shares are currently down ~10.33% to $1.09 today.