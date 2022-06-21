National CineMedia falls as price target lowered to $1.50 at B. Riley

Jun. 21, 2022 12:26 PM ETNCMIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • B. Riley analyst Eric Wold lowered the firm's price target on National CineMedia (NCMI) to $1.50 from $4 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • The analyst downgraded media and entertainment names to reflect the "rapidly changing" economic and consumer spending environments.
  • Also, believes the company-specific issues could be exacerbated by the deteriorating consumer outlook.
  • National CineMedia's SA Quant Rating stands with Hold, but is in contrast to Wall St. Analysts Rating of Strong Buy (3 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, National CineMedia shares were down around 65%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 78%.
  • Shares are currently down ~10.33% to $1.09 today.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.