Zoom says it has 'resolved' widespread service outage
Jun. 21, 2022 12:29 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)TWTRBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) said that an outage that affected thousands of its users beginning on Monday appeared to have been fixed and the service was back to normal operations on Tuesday.
- Zoom (ZM) used its Twitter (TWTR) account to apologize for the disruption. "We were experiencing an incident earlier, but this should be resolved now," Zoom (ZM) said. According to the company, the "incident" began on Monday, and anyone still experiencing service issues should contact Zoom (ZM) directly.
- The situation left some Zoom (ZM) users without the capability to make calls or conduct video interview for several hours between Monday and Tuesday. According to the outage incident tracker Downdetector, the Zoom (ZM) outage reached its peak at around 7:20 a.m. ET, Tuesday morning.
- The outage had no effect on Zoom's (ZM) shares, as investors sent the company's stock price up by 4% in a broad rally across Wall Street.