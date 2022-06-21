FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) +4.8% in Tuesday's trading, reversing from a 14% slide since June 2, after Bank of America double upgraded shares to Buy from Underperform with a $127 price target, citing attractive valuation after lagging agriculture peers during the past three months.

BofA also cited a higher earnings outlook, as it slightly raises 2022-23 estimates for FMC (FMC) on the back of favorable results from the bank's latest survey of U.S. ag retailers which reinforce its anticipation of a multi-year ag cycle.

BofA said its ag survey showed CPC inventories are below average, which bodes well for FMC's (FMC) sales towards the end of the year and potentially into 2023, with very strong CPC pricing, which the bank believes reflect wider producer margins and is favorable for FMC's price/mix.

Citing sustained cost inflation and supply disruptions, FMC (FMC) reported better than expected Q1 earnings but cut guidance for the full year.