Novartis loses patent appeal over multiple sclerosis drug
Jun. 21, 2022 12:46 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSEFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- A U.S. appeals court ruled against Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF), dealing a blow to the Swiss drugmaker’s claims in a patent lawsuit related to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug, Gilenya.
- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit sided with the Chinese drugmaker HEC Pharm Co rejecting Novartis’s (NVS) claims for a patent that covers a specific dosage of Gilenya, known as fingolimod in generic terms.
- The court reversed its earlier ruling in the case reviving HEC Pharm’s efforts to introduce a generic version of the drug.
- In January, the Federal Circuit upheld a decision by a Delaware court that endorsed Novartis' (NVS) patent and determined HEC's generic infringed the claims.
- In 2021, Gilenya added ~$2.8B of net sales to Novartis (NVS), becoming its third-highest sales generator for the year.