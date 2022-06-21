Deloitte teams up with NYDIG to give clients bitcoin capabilities

Jun. 21, 2022 12:57 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

Big Four Accounting Firms Come Under Government Scrutiny

Jack Taylor/Getty Images News

  • Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is partnering with bitcoin (BTC-USD) firm NYDIG in an effort to help businesses of all sizes implement digital asset capabilities into their operations.
  • NYDIG will work with Deloitte's blockchain and digital assets practice across a range of bitcoin (BTC-USD) products in banking, consumer loyalty and rewards programs and employee benefits.
  • In turn, NYDIG's client base may expand and Deloitte's digital asset offering could strengthen. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) itself, though, is undergoing its worst peak-to-trough drawdown since the 2018 bust, though it's managing to hold above a key technical level.
  • "The future of financial services will center around the use of digital assets, and we are focused on advising our clients on ways to engage in a regulated and compliant way," said Richard Rosenthal, Deloitte's digital assets banking regulatory practice lead and principal.
  • The move came after Deloitte and TaxBit, a crypto-focused tax and accounting solution, partnered to help organizations that transact in digital assets comply with tax information and cost basis reporting requirements.
  • Previously, (June 8) Deloitte considered splitting its audit and consulting divisions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.