Deloitte teams up with NYDIG to give clients bitcoin capabilities
Jun. 21, 2022
- Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is partnering with bitcoin (BTC-USD) firm NYDIG in an effort to help businesses of all sizes implement digital asset capabilities into their operations.
- NYDIG will work with Deloitte's blockchain and digital assets practice across a range of bitcoin (BTC-USD) products in banking, consumer loyalty and rewards programs and employee benefits.
- In turn, NYDIG's client base may expand and Deloitte's digital asset offering could strengthen. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) itself, though, is undergoing its worst peak-to-trough drawdown since the 2018 bust, though it's managing to hold above a key technical level.
- "The future of financial services will center around the use of digital assets, and we are focused on advising our clients on ways to engage in a regulated and compliant way," said Richard Rosenthal, Deloitte's digital assets banking regulatory practice lead and principal.
- The move came after Deloitte and TaxBit, a crypto-focused tax and accounting solution, partnered to help organizations that transact in digital assets comply with tax information and cost basis reporting requirements.
