NexGen Energy submits Rook I project environmental impact statement

Jun. 21, 2022 12:58 PM ETNexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) +6.8% in Tuesday's trading after the uranium miner said it submitted the draft environmental impact statement for its Rook I project to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment and Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

The project, located in the uranium rich district of Saskatchewan's southwestern Athabasca Basin, includes underground and surface facilities to support the mining and processing of uranium ore from the Arrow deposit.

The company said the EIS submission included letters of support from three groups of indigenous populations that could be affected by the project's development.

NexGen Energy (NXE) was uplisted earlier this year to the New York Stock Exchange.

