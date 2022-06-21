COVID-19 test marketer Virax upsizes proposed US IPO to $7M

Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) has upsized its proposed US initial public offering to $6.75M from $6M.

The marketer of COVID -19 test kits has now proposed offering 1.35M ordinary shares for an assumed price of $5 per share, which would raise around $6.75M. Previously, the company was looking at offering 1.2M Class A shares priced at $5 per share, which would have raised approximately $6M.

Boustead Securities is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal. The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol VRAX.

Virax is a marketer of diagnostic test kits and PPE for the prevention, detection and management of viral diseases such as COVID-19. Most of the products are manufactured by third-parties based in China and Hong Kong. Headquartered in London, the company conducts business through subsidiaries in Singapore, China, Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands.

For a more in-depth look at Virax, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Virax Biolabs Readies $6M US IPO Effort”.