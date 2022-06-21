COVID-19 test marketer Virax upsizes proposed US IPO to $7M

Jun. 21, 2022 1:19 PM ETVRAXBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO Initial Public Offering

Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) has upsized its proposed US initial public offering to $6.75M from $6M.

The marketer of COVID -19 test kits has now proposed offering 1.35M ordinary shares for an assumed price of $5 per share, which would raise around $6.75M. Previously, the company was looking at offering 1.2M Class A shares priced at $5 per share, which would have raised approximately $6M.

Boustead Securities is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal. The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol VRAX.

Virax is a marketer of diagnostic test kits and PPE for the prevention, detection and management of viral diseases such as COVID-19. Most of the products are manufactured by third-parties based in China and Hong Kong. Headquartered in London, the company conducts business through subsidiaries in Singapore, China, Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands.

For a more in-depth look at Virax, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Virax Biolabs Readies $6M US IPO Effort”.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.