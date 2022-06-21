KE Holdings stock rises as Citigroup initiates coverage with Buy rating

Jun. 21, 2022 1:20 PM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) stock climbed over 9% Tuesday after Citigroup initiated coverage on the Chinese real estate firm with a Buy rating.
  • The brokerage set BEKE's price target at $22.50, implying ~42% upside to its last close.
  • In a note to clients, analyst Harry Chen said BEKE will likely be an early gainer from a rebound in housing sales from May due to policy support.
  • This is because of BEKE's largest offline agent network (21% of nationwide total in Q1) through 45.8K stores and its "unparalleled" online platform Beike (40M MAU).
  • "Antitrust concerns are alleviated by top-level supportive tone and self-inspection," Chen added.
  • Citigroup's rating on BEKE is in-line with Wall Street analysts' Buy rating (6 rate BEKE Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 3 Hold).
  • But SA Quant's rating on BEKE is Hold as the firm scored poorly on profitability, valuation and growth.
  • BEKE stock fell 12.3% YTD and 64.4% in the last 1 year.
