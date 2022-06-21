Shell (NYSE:SHEL) said on Tuesday it plans to move forward with a planned sale of onshore assets in Nigeria and is not affected by a ruling from the country's Supreme Court in a case in which a Niger Delta community is seeking compensation for a 2019 oil spill, Reuters reports.

The lawyer for the Niger Delta group said the ruling, which was made public on Monday, barred Shell (SHEL) from selling its assets as ordered by a lower court in March, according to the report.

Eighty-eight communities in Nigeria's Rivers state were awarded $1.95B compensation for an oil spill they blamed on Shell (SHEL) and which damaged their farms and waterways.

In April, the company said the volume of crude oil spills caused by sabotage in the Niger Delta more than doubled to 3,300 metric tons last year.

Shell (SHEL) also wants to sell its stake in Nigeria's onshore fields as part of its global drive to cut its carbon emissions.

"Poor management decisions make for a steep discount" for Shell (SHEL) shares, Harrison Schwartz writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.