Morgan Stanley weighed in on the announced exit of TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Pat Dillon, which followed the departures from the company of former CEO Cheng Lu and co-founder Mo Chen.

Analyst Ravi Shanker and team said they continue to have full confidence in the technology, business model and total addressable market for TSP, but acknowledged that the management turnover brings some execution risk in the near-term.

"We believe these are growing pains and a reflection of the tough market for growth tech companies rather than a red flag on the core story," updated MS.

It was noted that the primary focus of a CFO at this stage in the lifecycle for a growth tech company is fundraising and cash burn, which are noted to be well under control at TuSimple (TSP).

Morgan Stanley also has a very positive opinion of Ersin Yumer, the newly appointed Executive Vice President of Operations at TSP.

Looking at the big picture, the firm kept an Overweight rating on TSP in place with 2022 targets on track and no near-term capital requirements.

Shares of TuSimple (TSP) rose 8.79% on Tuesday on a strong day in the electric vehicle sector as a whole.