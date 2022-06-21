Inari draws Overweight rating as Piper Sandler launches coverage
Jun. 21, 2022 1:47 PM ETInari Medical, Inc. (NARI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Medical device company Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is trading higher on Tuesday after Piper Sandler initiated its coverage with an Overweight recommendation citing multiple growth drivers for a favorable set-up.
- The analysts led by Adam C. Maeder point out that the maker of the ClotTriever mechanical thrombectomy system had a strong post-IPO performance along with many MedTech stocks despite a YTD pullback in line with broader risk-off trading.
- In addition, Piper Sandler argues that the company is well-positioned in the segment of mechanical thrombectomy, which, according to the analysts, is set to become the standard of care for venous thromboembolism.
- “While we have somewhat measured expectations for Q2 results, we see a favorable set-up heading into 2H and 2023 behind a handful of growth drivers,” the analyst wrote, calling Inari (NARI) “one of the premier SMID cap medtech names.”
- Piper Sandler issues a $100 per share target on Inari (NARI), which stands ~11% below the current average price target on Wall Street.