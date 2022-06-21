Applied Blockchain stock jumps 16% after hitting 52-week low last week

Jun. 21, 2022 2:05 PM ETApplied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD)COINBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Applied Blockchain (NASDAQ:APLD) shares jumped 16% on Tuesday after hitting a 52-week low last week.

Shares of the blockchain technology company opened at $1.14, recently changing hands at $1.26, up 16% at approximately 01.35 p.m.

The stock had been trending downward since the beginning of the month amid the expiration of its initial public offering stock lock-up and a general weakening of the crypto sector.

Applied Blockchain (APLD) stock hit a 52-week low of $0.95 per share on June 15 and has declined 74% since June 1, when it closed at $4.86.

Last week, crypto exchange platform Coinbase (COIN) stoked fears about the state of the cryptocurrency markets by announcing it was slashing its staff by 18%.

Based in Texas, Applied Blockchain (APLD) uplisted its shares to Nasdaq and held a $40M initial public offering on April 13.

