The Justice Dept. has settled with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in a landmark lawsuit over discriminatory advertising for housing.

The suit alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act, and it's the first DOJ case challenging "algorithmic discrimination" - unfair treatment of some users on a systemwide basis.

Meta's housing advertising system discriminated against Facebook users based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, and national origin, the government said.

In the settlement, Meta for the first time will change its advertising delivery system. Failing to do so to sufficiently guard against algorithmic discrimination will mean proceeding with litigation, the U.S. attorney says.

"This settlement is historic, marking the first time that Meta has agreed to terminate one of its algorithmic targeting tools and modify its delivery algorithms for housing ads in response to a civil rights lawsuit," says Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

Meta's "Special Ad Audience" tool relies on a discriminatory algorithm to find users who "look like" other users based on FHA-protected characteristics, the DOJ says. The company will develop a new system over the next six months.

Against a broadly higher market benefiting a number of technology names, Meta's stock price (META) is 3.5% lower.