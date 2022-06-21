Steelcase Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Jun. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETSteelcase Inc. (SCS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $690.94M (+24.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.