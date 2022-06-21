Seagen draws Street high target at Oppenheimer on M&A prospects
Jun. 21, 2022 2:30 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Amid speculation that Merck (MRK) is planning to acquire Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN), Oppenheimer has raised its price target on the cancer focused biotech to $208 from $160 per share, indicating the highest among Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg.
- Last Friday, Seagen (SGEN) shares popped after Dow Jones reported the ongoing negotiations between the two firms.
- No transaction was imminent, and Seagen (SGEN), formally known as Seattle Genetics, could instead opt for a marketing agreement, according to the report.
- Oppenheimer’s Jay Olson argues that “rising cash balances at potential acquirers may provide additional firepower for deal execution.” He added that existing partnerships between the two firms could also result in additional deals.
- Merck (MRK) has licensed the rights to commercialize Segen’s (SGEN) breast cancer drug Tukysa in regions outside the U.S.
- The two companies have also partnered in a Phase 3 trial for bladder cancer drug Padcev in frontline metastatic urothelial cancer.