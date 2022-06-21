Fintech Nu Holdings stock gains 12% after hitting 52-week low last week

Fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), the Brazil-based parent of neobank NuBank, saw its stock rally 12% on Tuesday after it hit a 52-week low last week.

Shares of the digital banking platform opened at $3.59, recently changing hands at $3.86, up 12%, at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET. The stock hit a 52-week low of $3.26 on June 16 amid a broader market sell-off.

Nu Holdings went public on Dec. 9 through an initial public offering that raised around $2.6B.

