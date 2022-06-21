Autoliv breaks out after backing guidance despite cost headwinds

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) traded higher on Tuesday after the company backed guidance for full-year organic revenue growth of 12% to 17% and adjusted operating margin of 5.5% to 7%.

The auto supplier said it is adapting to new business conditions and is beginning to see results from its price increase negotiations with customers to offset inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions.

"We have made progress on cost recovery through sustainable price increases, with some customer pricing being retroactive to cover costs incurred earlier in 2022. We preserve our ability to seek further adjustments in the future should the need arise."

Autoliv (ALV) is also preserving its margin by introducing further cost reductions to reduce annualized spend, mainly by reviewing and prioritizing certain projects, reducing headcount, consultants, and temporary employees.

CEO Mikael Bratt noted that ALV maintained a healthy balance sheet and remain committed to a shareholder friendly capital allocation policy as communicated at the company's Capital Markets Day last year.

Autoliv gained 8.81% amid a strong day overall for the automobile sector.