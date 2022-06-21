Block may be target of 'well-capitalized suitor' if market value keeps shrinking - Axios

Jun. 21, 2022 2:54 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ), AFTPY, AFTPFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor7 Comments

Modern credit methods including Square, Visa, Master Card, American Express and Discover II

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Jack Dorsey's Block (NYSE:SQ) could end up being the target of a "well-capitalized suitor" if its market cap keeps shrinking, in addition to a slower integration of "Buy Now, Pay Later" provider Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) (OTCPK:AFTPY) into its system, Axios reported Tuesday.

"At the very least, it may have to contend with the kind of activist investor ire that Third Point's Loeb is already hinting at," a person familiar with the matter told Axios.

Block (SQ), formerly known as Square, alongside a slew of fintechs have been getting slammed by a broader risk-off environment over the past year. Its market cap has been sliced in half since April, standing at more than $30B on Tuesday, roughly the same amount used to purchase Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) (OTCPK:AFTPY) in August. At the time of the acquisition, Block's market cap was around $120B.

Its "ability to parse through Afterpay's (OTCPK:AFTPF) (OTCPK:AFTPY) loans and move from one balance sheet to another is a much more arduous process than anticipated," the person told Axios.

A rising interest rate environment is also impacting Block's (SQ) "digestion" of Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) (OTCPK:AFTPY), as the BNPL space is being faced with a margin squeeze amid higher funding costs, the person noted, as reported by Axios.

See why SA contributor Vladimir Dimitrov thinks Block's (SQ) deal with Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) (OTCPK:AFTPY) raises a number of red flags.

In mid-May, Block's Sqaure integrates Afterpay's BNPL to in-person points of sale.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.