Crispr stock drops over 10% on Innovation Day

Jun. 21, 2022

  • Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) plunged more than 10% on Tuesday after the Swiss gene-editing firm kicked off its Innovation Day during afternoon trading.
  • The presentation included an update on the company’s Phase 1 program for gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy CTX130 in patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma.
  • According to data, only one patient in the trial has demonstrated an overall response showing evidence that the tumor was destroyed or significantly reduced in response to the drug.
  • Two patients in the same cohort developed stable disease leading to a 100% disease control rate for the cohort.
  • The other three cohorts indicated no overall response despite stable disease in eight patients. The overall disease control rate for the study stood at 79%.
  • CTX130, a wholly-owned drug candidate of Crispr (CRSP), is designed to target the CD70 antigen expressed on various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
