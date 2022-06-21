Crispr stock drops over 10% on Innovation Day
Jun. 21, 2022 3:19 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) plunged more than 10% on Tuesday after the Swiss gene-editing firm kicked off its Innovation Day during afternoon trading.
- The presentation included an update on the company’s Phase 1 program for gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy CTX130 in patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma.
- According to data, only one patient in the trial has demonstrated an overall response showing evidence that the tumor was destroyed or significantly reduced in response to the drug.
- Two patients in the same cohort developed stable disease leading to a 100% disease control rate for the cohort.
- The other three cohorts indicated no overall response despite stable disease in eight patients. The overall disease control rate for the study stood at 79%.
- CTX130, a wholly-owned drug candidate of Crispr (CRSP), is designed to target the CD70 antigen expressed on various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.