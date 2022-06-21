Blockchain payment company Roxe said near deal to go public in $3.65B SPAC deal
Jun. 21, 2022 3:19 PM ETGoldenstone Acquisition Limited (GDST)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Blockchain payments company Roxe Holdings Inc. is said near an agreement to go public through a deal with SPAC Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST). Goldenstone ticked up 0.3%.
- The deal is expected to value the combined company at $3.65 billion, according to a Reuters report. A deal may announced later on Tuesday.
- Roxe describes itself as a blockchain infrastructure company that powers the next generation of payments and digital commerce solutions.
- In March, Goldenstone Acquisition (GDST) raised $50 million in an initial public offering.