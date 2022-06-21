Arabic streaming music platform Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) saw its stock rally 15% on Tuesday after it announced it had renewed a marketing agreement with MBC Group, a leading provider of media content in the Middle East and North Africa.

Shares of Anghami opened at $5.99, recently changing hands at $7.10, up 15%, at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET.

Earlier Tuesday, MBC and Anghami said they were renewing their deal, which will see MBC feature Anghami across its regional TV, radio and online channels and programs, including Arab Idol and The Voice.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami streams music in English, French and Arabic to over 75 million registered users. The company has a streaming catalog of more than 75 million songs.

Anghami went public through a merger with SPAC Vistas Media on Feb. 4.