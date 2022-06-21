Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) surges +6.9% in Tuesday's trading, on pace for its largest percent gain since November 2020, after taking a stake in Qatar's $29B gas expansion project and Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on the shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $125 price target.

Exxon (XOM) has continued to invest in some of the most attractive oil and gas projects while many global majors significantly cut back on investments globally, Credit Suisse's Manav Gupta said in his upgrade.

Unlike its Big Oil peers, many of whom forecast that the energy transition would lower demand for oil and gas, Exxon (XOM) bet that the world will continue to run on fossil fuels over the medium term - a bet that is paying off because of its exposure to rising oil and gas prices, according to the analyst.

"While some of XOM's peers have been selling refining assets at the bottom of the cycle at distressed valuations, XOM has actually been investing in its refining assets," Gupta wrote.

Separately, Exxon (XOM) CEO Darren Woods said a broad lack of investment in the sector in recent years means global oil markets may remain tight for another 3-5 years.