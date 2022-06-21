Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) received good news and bad news when it comes to Europe's scrutiny of its practices.

First, Google wrapped up a dispute with publishers in France and avoided more fines as the country's competition authority has given approval to company promises setting a path toward paying for news snippets on its platforms.

Google has significantly improved on the commitments it initially offered last year and that ends the case in the regulator's eyes.

The company says it already has agreements with more than 150 publications to cover content that goes beyond links and short extracts (what Google calls "extended news previews"). It's also withdrawn challenges against an earlier fine of €500M (about $527M).

In Germany, Google's Maps product is under investigation from the Federal Cartel Office, expressing concerns over potentially illegal terms of use. Initial findings suggested to the watchdog that Google is limiting options to use alternative map providers when developers look to integrate maps into their offerings.

The worry is that Google limits the option to embed position data from Maps, Street View of search on maps of other providers.