Lowe's plans to use the metaverse to help customers see planned projects

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) announced it will offer tools for builders in the metaverse.

The home improvement retailer will make more than 500 3D product assets available for download for free via Lowe's Open Builder, a new asset hub designed to be available to all creators.

3D assets that will be available include such items as lighting, patio furniture, area rugs, kitchen and bath accessories, and décor accents and will be usable across metaverse and non-metaverse environments, such as gaming, augmented reality and creative design.

Over the next few years, consumers are expected to warm up to the idea of walking through a planned home improvement project in the metaverse.

Lowe's (LOW) will also release a limited NFT wearable collection for builders in Decentraland to the first 1,000 participants starting to outfit their avatars in boots, hardhats, and other accessories.

Shares of Lowe's (LOW) traded flat on Tuesday at $172.56.