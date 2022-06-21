Mineral exploration company Ivanhoe Electric (IE) has disclosed terms for a proposed $174M initial public offering.

The Canada-based company, which is incorporated in the US, said in a filing that it intends to offer 14.39M shares priced between $11.75 and $12.50, which would raise approximately $174.4M if priced at the midpoint at $12.12 per share.

Underwriters would receive a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.16M additional shares. BMO Capital and Jefferies are serving as lead bookrunners.

The company said it expects the deal to generate net proceeds of around $186M if priced at $12.12 per share and the underwriters' option is exercised in full or $161M if the option is not exercised.

Ivanhoe intends to list its shares on NYSE under the symbol IE. It also plans to list shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same symbol.

The company first filed for an IPO on May 24.