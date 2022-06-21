Richmond Fed's Barkin says risk of recession is looming

Richmond Fed President said Tuesday afternoon that a risk of a recession are looming as the central bank tightens monetary policy to bring down inflation, though a recession likely wouldn't last long if history serves as any guide, according to his prepared speech.

"We’ve been scarred by our memories of the Great Recession and the Volcker recession, but it's worth remembering that most other recessions aren’t that long or that deep," Barkin said.

The 2s10s Treasury yield curve, a popular recession predictor, has already inverted twice in the past four months (March and mid-June) signaling weakness ahead for the economy. The 2s20s curve is now just around 10 basis points from inverting, with the 2-year UST yield perking up six bps to 3.20% and the 10-year rising six bps to 3.30%.

However, the Fed tends to focus more on the short-end of the yield curve because it sheds more light on Fed policy. That curve remains steep, Barkin emphasized.

He reiterated his remarks from earlier on Tuesday saying "today the data still looks relatively healthy," but "tomorrow is uncertain."

Meanwhile, a raft of poor economic data across different sectors of the economy are starting to merge amid red-hot inflation and deteriorating financing conditions. For example, existing home sales fell 3.4% in May, marking the fourth consecutive month of declines.

Earlier, Goldman Sachs had boosted the probability of a recession in the next year to 30%.