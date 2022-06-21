Aziyo Biologics names co-founder as interim CEO after Ronald Lloyd steps down

Jun. 21, 2022 4:13 PM ETAziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) stated Tuesday that co-founder C. Randal (Randy) Mills has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer, succeeding Ronald Lloyd. 
  • The company told Lloyd will step down from the roles but with remain with it through the end of the third quarter to assist with the transition.
  • Aziyo co-founder Kevin Rakin has also assumed the role of executive chairman.
  • Stock is up 4% in pre-market trading.
  • In addition, the company reaffirmed its annual sales guidance for FY 2022 to be in the range of $47-$50M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.