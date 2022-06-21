Aziyo Biologics names co-founder as interim CEO after Ronald Lloyd steps down
- Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) stated Tuesday that co-founder C. Randal (Randy) Mills has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer, succeeding Ronald Lloyd.
- The company told Lloyd will step down from the roles but with remain with it through the end of the third quarter to assist with the transition.
- Aziyo co-founder Kevin Rakin has also assumed the role of executive chairman.
- Stock is up 4% in pre-market trading.
- In addition, the company reaffirmed its annual sales guidance for FY 2022 to be in the range of $47-$50M.