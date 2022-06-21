Why did Rivian stock soar today? EV stocks ended their week-long skid

Electric vehicle stocks broke higher on Tuesday as the selling pressure in the sector eased off.

Investors and analysts are still weighing if the upward momentum can be sustained with recession fears still very much part of the backdrop.

"We could likely skirt recession, almost touch it but not quite, because we think that the Federal Reserve has become much more sensitive to the effects of their actions on the economy, both in terms of employment and in terms of stability," noted Oppenheimer Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus.

"We're not out of the woods yet, but we think we’re walking in the right direction," he added.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was one of the gainers in the EV sector with a jump of 10.82% to $29.08. The 52-week trading range for RIVN is $19.27 to $179.47.