Galapagos to enter cell therapy space with acquisition of CellPoint and AboundBio
Jun. 21, 2022 4:18 PM ETGalapagos NV (GLPG)GLPGFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
Mechelen, Belgium-based biotech Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) (OTC:GLPGF) has agreed to acquire CellPoint, a privately held developer of point-of-care CAR-T therapies and AboundBio, a company with a fully human antibody-based library.
- Per the terms, Galapagos (GLPG) is expected to acquire all outstanding shares of CellPoint and AboundBio in an all-cash deal. The offer for CellPoint includes an upfront amount of €125M and milestone payments worth up to €100M. The company is expected to pay $14M for AboundBio.
- “This is a first key step in our strategic transformation to accelerate and diversify our pipeline with the aim to create short- and long-term value through focused external growth,” Chief Executive of Galapagos (GLPG) Paul Stoffels remarked.
Formerly the Chief Financial Officer of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Stoffels joined Galapagos (GLPG) with effect from April.