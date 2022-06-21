CarLotz stock jumps postmarket on shuttering of 50% stores, job cuts

Jun. 21, 2022 4:19 PM ETCarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock jumped 14.6% postmarket Tuesday after the auto retailer closed 11 dealership stores (50% of its stores) as part of a strategic review, resulting in an estimated workforce reduction of 25-30%.
  • Three locations with executed leases will not be opened.
  • All hub closing activities for the 11 stores will be completed by Jul. 8.
  • LOTZ expects the closures will reduce loss from operations by ~$12M-$13M on an annualized basis. This estimate assumes that LOTZ will be unable to sub-lease any locations.
  • The firm is exploring sub-leasing or assigning the leases associated with the 11 hubs and three unopened locations locations to interested parties.
  • If LOTZ is able to sub-lease or assign the leases, the firm expects additional savings of $7.5M-$8.5M in occupancy costs per year.
  • LOTZ expects the closures will provide additional working capital of ~$10M as inventory is liquidated based on anticipated sale prices at the locations.
  • This increase in liquidity will be partially offset by one-time severance costs of ~$500K-$600K.
  • LOTZ projects one-time non-cash charges of $2M-$5M associated with impairment of lease assets and $5M-$6M associated with impairment of other fixed assets.
  • "Over the last 12 months, our sourcing has been challenged. We believe the closures should allow us to improve sourcing across a smaller hub base and focus on the productivity of the remaining hubs. We believe this is the first step to enhancing cash preservation and creating a path to profitability," said LOTZ CEO Lev Peker.
  • Last month, analysts called into question LOTZ's ability to remain in business after the online auto retailer reported Q1 earnings miss.
