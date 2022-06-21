Delek US declares $0.20 special dividend
Jun. 21, 2022 4:35 PM ETDelek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Delek US (NYSE:DK) declares $0.20/share special dividend.
- Payable July 20; for shareholders of record July 12; ex-div July 11.
- The company statement: "This special dividend is indicative of a robust macro environment for refining and complements the $64 million share repurchase, at $18.30 per share, from the Icahn Group on March 7, 2022, which represented approximately 5% of the shares outstanding at that time. Return of cash to shareholders remains a priority for the company along with maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet."