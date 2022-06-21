First Bancorp expands South Carolina with $181.1M acquisition of GrandSouth
Jun. 21, 2022 4:31 PM ETFirst Bancorp (FBNC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) disclosed Tuesday that it has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire South Carolina's GrandSouth in an all-stock transaction at $181.1M.
- That translates to a valuation of $31.43 per share, based on First Bancorp's stock price as of June 17, 2022. At closing, GrandSouth shareholders will receive 0.910 shares of First Bancorp for each share held.
- GrandSouth Bank currently operates eight branches in South Carolina in key towns and cities.
- Synergies: FBNC said the combined company is expected to have over $12B in assets, $7B in loans, and $10 billion in deposits.
- Closing of the deal is expected in late fourth quarter of 2022 or early first quarter of 2023.
