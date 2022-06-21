Why did Nutex Health stock fall today?
Jun. 21, 2022 Dulan Lokuwithana
- The shares of health-tech firm Nutex Health (NUTX) dropped for the seventh straight session on Tuesday.
- In April, Nutex Health (NUTX) began trading under its new ticker symbol on Nasdaq after a business combination between population health management company Clinigence Holdings and Nutex Health Holdco.
- Previously, Nutex Health traded under the ticker symbol "CLNH" on the OTC Pink Marketplace.
- However, the recent selloff started on June 10 when the company announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Bowen.
- Jon Bates, formerly the Vice President of Accounting and Corporate Controller at U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH), is expected to take over the CFO role at the end of this month. Mr. Bowen will serve Nutex (NUTX) for an additional 12 months to ensure a smooth transition.
- However, since its uplisting in April, Nutex (NUTX) has lost more than 87%, as shown in this graph.