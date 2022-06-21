Ormat Technologies announces $350M private green convertible note offering

Jun. 21, 2022 4:35 PM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) said Tuesday it intends to offer $350M of green convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.
  • ORA expects to grant initial purchasers an option to buy, within a 13-day period starting on, and including, the date when the notes are first issued, up to an additional $52.5M of notes.
  • The notes will mature on Jul. 15, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.
  • Interest will be payable semiannually in arrears on Jan. 15 and Jul. 15 of each year, starting Jan. 15, 2023.
  • Up to $25M of the net proceeds will be used to repurchase shares concurrently with the closing of this offering.
  • A portion of the proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions.
  • ~$221.9M will be used to fund the prepayment of its series 3 bonds, and accrued and unpaid interest thereon.
  • ORA intends to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more initial purchasers.
  • These transactions are expected to reduce potential dilution to ORA's stock on any conversion of notes.
