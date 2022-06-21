Sinclair ready to soft-launch sports streaming service - report

Jun. 21, 2022

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is reportedly looking to soft-launch its new local sports streaming service Thursday, with a full launch still yet to come in the fall.
  • Sinclair will launch Bally Sports+ in five markets - Detroit, Kansas City, Miami, Milwaukee, Wis., and Tampa, Fla., Sports Business Journal reported.
  • The service will start streaming local Major League Baseball games in those markets, and in about three months will roll out nationwide, according to the report.
  • “This is all about just testing, learning, iterating, and getting our full marketing plans in place,” CEO Chris Ripley tells SBJ.
  • The company has previously targeted at least 309,000 paying subscribers by the end of the year, where a best-case scenario comes in at 975,000 subs.
