Sinclair ready to soft-launch sports streaming service - report
Jun. 21, 2022 4:43 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is reportedly looking to soft-launch its new local sports streaming service Thursday, with a full launch still yet to come in the fall.
- Sinclair will launch Bally Sports+ in five markets - Detroit, Kansas City, Miami, Milwaukee, Wis., and Tampa, Fla., Sports Business Journal reported.
- The service will start streaming local Major League Baseball games in those markets, and in about three months will roll out nationwide, according to the report.
- “This is all about just testing, learning, iterating, and getting our full marketing plans in place,” CEO Chris Ripley tells SBJ.
- The company has previously targeted at least 309,000 paying subscribers by the end of the year, where a best-case scenario comes in at 975,000 subs.