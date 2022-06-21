Matthews International to acquire engineering firms Olbrich, R+S Automotive for $45M
Jun. 21, 2022 4:44 PM ETMatthews International Corporation (MATW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) said Tuesday it will acquire German engineering firms Olbrich and R+S Automotive for €43M (~$45M).
- Olbrich and R+S Automotive have combined annual revenues of over $100M.
- Olbrich manufactures purpose-built rotary processing equipment, including gear used in manufacturing dry and wet electrodes for lithium-ion batteries and components for hydrogen fuel cells used in electric vehicles.
- R+S Automotive is a specialty engineering services provider of automation, plant and tooling concepts for automakers.
- MATW expects to get regulatory approvals for the acquisition in Jul.
- "Our combined engineering capabilities provide an extension of the MATW's Saueressig Group portfolio," said Gregory Babe, CTO at MATW.