Strong earnings results from La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had shares sitting pretty in Tuesday’s extended session.

The Michigan based furniture manufacturer posted record sales and record operating income for its fiscal fourth quarter on Tuesday evening. For the headline numbers, non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beat the analyst consensus by $0.15 while a 31.8% jump in sales to $684.57M came in $19.66M above estimates.

"Our company-owned Retail segment posted record sales for the year, in addition to record operating profit which more than doubled, while sales for direct-to-consumer Joybird increased 62% to a record $176M,” CEO Melinda D. Whittington said, running down the positive results. “Our Wholesale segment delivered record sales, with strong sequential improvement on production execution and margins. We had a great finish to the year, including sequential quarterly improvement in operating margin."

Moving forward, Whittington pointed to a solid backlog of orders and a smoother supply dynamic that is cutting lead times as key reasons to remain optimistic on the full year. While she acknowledged “significant global supply chain challenges, and now macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty” as headwinds confronting the company, Whittington voiced confidence in the company’s ability to cope.

“We expect our strong balance sheet and significant backlog will allow us to move through the current uncertain period and make important investments in our future as we deliver returns to all stakeholders,” she said.

As such, CFO Bob Lucian forecast delivered sales for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 to reflect a 7% to 10% jump in delivered sales from the prior year and continued strong operating margins that should fall in the range of 6.5% to 7.5%.

Shares rose over 11% shortly after the earnings announcement crossed newswires.

To be sure, Lucian dutifully noted that macroeconomic and supply chain issues will persist for the balance of the year, offering a modicum of caution in an otherwise quite optimistic report.

“We expect current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty and its effect on consumer sentiment will likely cause demand trends to remain volatile for the foreseeable future,” he said. “We are beginning to increase investments in marketing to drive demand for our strong brands to leverage their power in the marketplace, controlling the controllables, and improving our agility to navigate global supply chain disruptions.”

