Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) is not the only Western company still buying titanium from Russia but it is among the biggest aerospace firms still doing so, and the company is pushing against sanctions on Russian titanium sales, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has publicly called for the European Union to hold off imposing sanctions on the metal, which is used to manufacture critical components of its aircraft, from landing gear and fasteners to the pylons that connect an engine to a wing; consulting firm Alix Partners says ~65% of Airbus' titanium supply comes from Russia.

"We think sanctioning titanium from Russia would be sanctioning ourselves," Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said at an aviation gathering in Qatar over the weekend.

Titanium has so far been kept off the EU and U.S. sanction lists, but many buyers have reduced their exposure to Russian sources, including Airbus rival Boeing, which previously purchased about one third of its titanium from Russia but said at the onset of the invasion of Ukraine that it would suspend its titanium joint venture in Russia and halt purchases of the metal from there.

Part of the challenge for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is the lengthy certification procedure for bringing on new suppliers and components, which can take 18-24 months, according to Alix Partners' Pascal Fabre.

Budget airline easyJet said earlier on Tuesday it plans to buy 56 Airbus A320neo aircraft.