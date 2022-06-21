Uniswap Labs buys NFT marketplace aggregator Genie
Jun. 21, 2022 4:55 PM ETUSCoin USD (USDC-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to support the trading of non-fungible tokens, or digital representations of real-world objects, Uniswap Labs on Tuesday has acquired NFT marketplace aggregator Genie, according to a blog post. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
- "NFTs will be integrated into our products, starting with the Uniswap web app, where soon you'll be able to buy and sell NFTs across all major marketplaces," the blog read.
- In addition, Uniswap Labs, the company behind one of the largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges by transaction volume, will also "integrate NFTs into our developer APIs and widgets, making Uniswap a comprehensive platform for users and builders in web3," it said.
- For "historical Genie users," Uniswap Labs is planning to conduct a one-year USDC (USDC-USD) airdrop starting in August.
