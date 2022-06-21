BioMarin Pharma gets Japan regulatory nod for Voxzogo to treat achondroplasia in children
Jun. 21, 2022 5:01 PM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) said Tuesday Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) granted approval of registration of Voxzogo for injection to treat achondroplasia in children of all ages.
- Voxzogo is a modified C-type natriuretic peptide that directly targets the underlying pathophysiology of achondroplasia.
- The MHLW based its decision on the outcomes of a global phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating Voxzogo's efficacy and safety.
- In the clinical study, 8 of 60 patients treated with Voxzogo had a total of 11 events of transient decreases in blood pressure vs. placebo group over a 52-week period.
- Japan accounts for ~50% of 1.5K patient opportunity in the APAC region.
- Voxzogo received approvals in the U.S., Europe and Brazil last year.