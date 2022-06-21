Avnet stock rises postmarket on global collaboration with Amazon Web Services
Jun. 21, 2022 5:07 PM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) stock edged 4.6% higher postmarket Tuesday after the firm announced a global strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help OEMs of IoT solutions accelerate their time to market.
- The multi-year, joint investment will enable AVT's IoTConnect platform to deliver AWS' portfolio of services.
- The platform helps OEMs designing connected solutions overcome pressures of time to market, scalability, reliability and security.
- AVT will soon have access to an aggregated IoT development experience across AWS services.
- Powered by AWS, AVT's IoTConnect platform will provide advanced capabilities such as pre-integrated edge-to-cloud hardware designs and full lifecycle secure device and identity management.
- It will also provide OEMs with scalable full-stack solutions.